Its all in the past now!!! Omo-Agege on what transpired in the 8th Senate

The Senate Deputy President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Nigerians to let go of all that transpired in the 8th Senate.

The Deputy Speaker of Omo-Agege of the 9th Senate said things will be better this time around.

Senator Omo-Agege said this on Monday while receiving members of the Senate press corps who were on a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.

He told them: “Events of the 8th Senate are now in the past, and we should let them remain so. You are all aware of the events that happened in the run-up to the election of the principal officers of the Senate but I can assure you that those things will not affect the way things will be done this time around, he stressed. ”

“We are 109 senators, with 107 participating in that election and out of that number, I had 68 votes, which means that 67 of my colleagues voted for me and my own vote made it 68. And it’s obvious that 62 votes came from my fellow party members in the APC while the other votes that made up the figure, came from our colleagues in the other parties. And we cannot take their support for granted, we must work as one Senate irrespective of political divide or our beliefs.”

The National Assembly is currently on two weeks recess, and lawmakers are expected to resume in plenary on July 2, 2019.