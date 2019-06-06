Its is a politically motivated suspension – Shehu Sani on AIT shutdown

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has condemned the recently indefinite shut down of AIT and Raypower, describing it as a politically motivated suspension.

The National Broadcasting Corporation(NBC) on Thursday announced that both AIT and Raypower owned by DAAR Communications PLC, has been suspended for acting in a manner gives journalism a bad name.

In his reaction on Thursday night, he faulted the decision of the NBC, saying it was condemnable and a treacherous move to strangulate the media.

He said; The suspension of @AIT_Online is an utterly condemnable act. The suspension is politically motivated. Its an act of ingratitude & treachery to strangulate the very media outlet that has played a pivotal role in the struggle for the restoration and defense of democracy.