Its is a politically motivated suspension – Shehu Sani on AIT shutdown

by Valerie Oke

Its is a politically motivated suspension - Shehu Sani on AIT shutdown

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has condemned the recently indefinite shut down of AIT and Raypower, describing it as a politically motivated suspension.

The National Broadcasting Corporation(NBC) on Thursday announced that both AIT and Raypower owned by DAAR Communications PLC, has been suspended for acting in a manner gives journalism a bad name.

In his reaction on Thursday night, he faulted the decision of the NBC, saying it was condemnable and a treacherous move to strangulate the media.

He said; The suspension of @AIT_Online is an utterly condemnable act. The suspension is politically motivated. Its an act of ingratitude & treachery to strangulate the very media outlet that has played a pivotal role in the struggle for the restoration and defense of democracy.

 

You may also like

Barack Obama shed tears when he saw his first daughter…..

Nigerian Army honours 65 Soldiers with medals

Okah Brothers To Sue Jonathan

I won’t criminalize Gay Nigerians – Donald Duke

‘We Will Not Award New Road Contracts’ – Babatunde Fashola

This photo of Davido and his Daughter, will make you want to have one right now

Kanye West Reveals He Would Have Voted Donald Trump

LASG Announces Yaba ICT Cluster project Take-Off

Yinka Ayefele Debunks Rumours Of His Wife Giving Birth To Triplets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *