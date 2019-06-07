I’ve lost weight in just one week as governor Of Lagos state – Sanwo-olu Confesses

The new governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has shared that the task before him as the governor of Lagos state is enormous and as such started losing weight.

He made this known during a media briefing with state house correspondence, Abuja.

His words:

“It is not a tea party; you don’t sleep and wake up and the traffic has gone down; you don’t sleep and wake up and there is no rain or say that you have resolved Apapa gridlock; it’s real,” he said.

“So, it is something that one has psychologically prepared for; the best thing you can do, is to make sure that you are not about looking for what the other person did.

“It is for Lagosians to see you do what you promised to do for them. And if you don’t do it from your office; you have to do it on the road; you have to do it where the issues are, so that people will truly know that you mean business.

“In one week, I will say I have lost weight; I will probably still lose a bit more, but I think it is worth the job.

“It is also important to ensure that you have the right team; people that will also support you; so, when as a leader you can show that leadership support, then the message itself trickles down and trickles very well.”