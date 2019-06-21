Iyabo Ojo celebrates her son as he turns a year older

The proud mom shared a photo of the young man on her page and wrote;

My Love @fedel_x I wish you endless joy, may your life be filled with wonders and delight… I am always so grateful to God that you came into my world. … You have brought nothing but sunshine, strength, happiness, joy & gladness into my life 💙

Festus Oladunjoye Ojo omo iyabo, i will never ever mourn over you in Jesus name, but i will always have a blessed reason to celebrate you forever my son 🙏🙏

you shall be greater in life, you shall prosper beyond your own imagination, you shall live very long to fulfill God’s purpose in your life, you shall always be the head & never the tail…. 🙏🙏

.

always stay true to yourself & never allow the pressures of this World pull you down….. stay focus, stay dedicated, stay happy & always remember God’s words, he has said that he will never leave you nor forsake you! he will continually protect, provide & promote you… AMEN!!!

. I miss you so so much baby 😔 wish i was there to trouble you a little in taking more pictures & videos 🤣🤣😁 but I’m always with you in spirit 🧚‍♀️ I hope my little birthday gift gave you a cute smile 😁 you know i would give you the world if I owned it, there’s nothing I wouldn’t do to put a smile on your cute face, 😁 you know I gat you forever & I love you beyond & above 👄

.

Happy birthday My heartbeat ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤