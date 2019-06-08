Iyabo Ojo Comes Hard For Kemi Olunloyo As She Rains Curses On Her

by Olabanji

Nigeria actress, Iyabo Ojo comes hard for the self-acclaimed Nigeria Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo as she engages in a verbal brawling with her on her social media page (Instagram)

The battle between Iyabo Ojo and Kemi Olunloyo seems to be a bottomless pit has Iyabo replies Kemi Olunyolo in an Instagram post.

Recall that in the past few weeks, both of them have been on loggerheads as both Iyabo Ojo and Kemi Olunyo share bants on social media, recently Kemi Olunloyo said Iyabo is not married to her husband

Iyabo Ojo has also replied her on a post on Instagram raining heavy causes on her
