JAMB finally reveals why some candidates have multiple results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that no candidate of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has more than one outcome.

JAMB’s Head, Media, and Publications, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, via a week by week announcement said that any hopefuls with more than one outcome were either deceitful or casualties of the examination.

“The syndicates, understanding that they couldn’t convey as guaranteed, instead, thought of these produced outcomes and sent same to applicants who trusted them. “These are the arrangement of competitors professing to have two outcomes, that is, with the real issue as one of them.

“It is difficult to have two outcomes since we don’t send results to hopefuls, rather, competitors send ‘Results’ to 55019, and the outcome is in this manner transmitted to the separate applicants.”

Benjamin added that the UTME results were verified with high security making the plan of any syndicate or fraudster invalid.

One of such steps taken was the standardized identification put on each outcome to protect it.