Jaywon Shades Zlatan Ibile Over Similar Song Title, He Reacts

Nigerian singer, Iledare Oluwajuwonlo aka Jaywon has taken to Instagram to shade Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile over using similar song title dubbed This year.

Recall, Jaywon has a song titled This year (Odun Yi) which rocked our airwaves with its captivating tune and powerful lyrics back in December, 2012.

Well, Zlatan also released his track titled This year and Jaywon isn’t finding it funny.

The Aje crooner took to Instagram to shade Zlatan, for allegedly imitating his song, “Odun yi (This Year)”

He explained that Zlatan not only copied his song title but also his video concept and the song lines.

In his words,

“The same lines, video concept Lool not even talking about the title but no, dis dumb children on dis platform only follow trends but una papa. If you see me for road make you come talk to me. No be only slap you go chop you go chop belleful “If e pain you, I Dey my house make you come beat me but I don talk Wetin I talk. Who no know before don know and who no wan gree know OYO.”

Zlatan has also responded to his accusations. The Zanku crooner decided not to believe Jaywon was referring to him. He wrote:

“He can’t be talking to me!! If na me na my page he go write the comment!!”

