Jessica Kakkad Opens Up On Marriage Crash With Actor, Mofe Duncan

by Olayemi Oladotun

Jessica Kakkad, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan, has finally opened up to her followers about how she is coping following the end of her marriage.

The couple got married in August 2015. However, in April 2019, Mofe Duncan announced their marriage has been over for a year.

Jessica finally opened up on her marriage failure as she took to Instagram hours ago to write:

Also Read: ”Tinubu Is Fake And Only Fighting For His Own Interest” -Afenifere Leader

i am happy, hurting & healing at the same time. don’t ask me how i’m doing it because i don’t know, but i’m doing it & i’m so proud of myself. #WCE

Jessica

Tags from the story
Mofe Duncan

You may also like

Seyi Shay’s savage reply to fan who thought she had quitted modeling

Simi’s mom celebrates first wedding anniversary with a lovely message to her hubby Feyisayo

“I told you not to let these girls sleepover,” – Davido tells Peruzzi, after his intimate video hits the net

“I will love to move out of your house once I am 120 years” – Comedienne Helen Paul writes as she shares rare photo of her hubby

Govt warns MEND against attacks

”Chioma, you are f**king lucky” – Davido says on twitter as he shares new photo

[PHOTO] Meet Waje’s stunning younger sister

Why I rejected Goodluck Jonathan’s bribe of $5million – Obafemi Hamzat

Man pens hilarious note to his pregnant dog (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *