Jessica Kakkad Opens Up On Marriage Crash With Actor, Mofe Duncan

Jessica Kakkad, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan, has finally opened up to her followers about how she is coping following the end of her marriage.

The couple got married in August 2015. However, in April 2019, Mofe Duncan announced their marriage has been over for a year.

Jessica finally opened up on her marriage failure as she took to Instagram hours ago to write:

Also Read: ”Tinubu Is Fake And Only Fighting For His Own Interest” -Afenifere Leader

i am happy, hurting & healing at the same time. don’t ask me how i’m doing it because i don’t know, but i’m doing it & i’m so proud of myself. #WCE