‘Jesus saved me from homosexuality’ – Man testifies on Twitter

by Temitope Alabi

A Twitter user has taken to the platform to share his encounter with Jesus Christ.

According to the young man, Jesus saved him from homosexual-ism and witchcraft.

He tweeted;

“Jesus brought me out of homosexuality. There is no gay gene, and gays being born that way is only half true, as EVERYONE is born into sin and iniquity.Don’t let this world cheat you out of the free gift of salvation Christ died for.Jesus is the only love that’s true. #PrideMonth.”

His tweet has since gotten many from the LGBTQ community to drag him on his claims causing a heated deabte.
