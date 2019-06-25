Journalist Ohimai Amaize flees Nigeria over threats of arrest for ‘treason’

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian journalist and presenter of KakaakiSocial on African Independent Television (AIT), Ohimai Amaize, has fled Nigeria.

Reports have it that Amaize popularly called MrFixNigeria fled the country due to threats of being arrested and framed for treason and incitement by the Buhari regime.

If you recall, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) threatened to revoke the license of DAAR Communications over tweets from Nigerians shown on @kakaakisocial which was anchored by Amaize.

The license of Daar Communications Plc., owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power, was suspended by NBC on June 6.”

Amaize was Special Advisor on Media Strategy to Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, while he was the Minister of State for Defence before he joined AIT.

Amazie was also a Research Assistant to former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu and later a media aide to the presidential campaign of Dele Momodu.
