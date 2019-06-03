Just In: Buhari Did Not Approve The Creation Of State And Local Government Police – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has come out to debunk the news making the rounds that the Presidency has approved the creation of state and local government police.

According to the aide who spoke via his Twitter handle, he said Buhari only acted on the recommendation of a report which was presented to him by a Panel on SARS during the ceremony which held today.

In his words:

