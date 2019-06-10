Just In: Buhari Signs Bill To Make June 12 Democracy Day

by Eyitemi

Just In: Buhari Signs Bill To Make June 12 Democracy Day

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law a bill that would recognize June 12 as the democracy day in Nigeria. Consequently, May 29th would only be observed as handing over date henceforth.

June 12 represents the date the ”arguably” the freest and the fairest presidential election was conducted in Nigeria.

Making the announcement on his official Twitter handle, Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad wrote:

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the bill to make June 12th Nigeria’s Democracy Day.
