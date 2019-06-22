Just in: CBN To Give Out Loans To Un-employed Graduates To Commence small and medium scale enterprises

by Eyitemi

The Central Bank Of Nigeria(CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, is said to have announced that the apex bank has completed arrangements to offer loans to NYSC  members to commence small and medium scale enterprises.

According to President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, who made this known via his Twitter handle today, 22nd June, he said the loan would be payable in 7 years. Amazing isn’t it???

What he wrote: 

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele discloses that the Bank has completed arrangements to offer loans to NYSC members to commence small and medium scale enterprises. The loan which is conceived out of the need to reduce the unemployment rate in the country will be repaid in 7 years.

