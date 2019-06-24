Just In: Charles Okocha Undergoes Surgery

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, also known as ”Igwe Tupac” has shared that he just had successful surgery in Califonia, U.S.A. He made this known in an Instagram post today, June 24th.
What he wrote:
View this post on Instagram
ThankGod for a successful medical surgery. went for a 5days Vacay trip to California with ma son and this is where I ended up ma Vacay.We all should all get close to God Man propose God dispose. tomorrow ain’t promised you never know what next. Am fine now God is the greatest #nunugang