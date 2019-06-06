Just In: Danjuma Goje Steps Down For Ahmed Lawan

Senator Danjuma Gobe has officially stepped down his bid to become the next president of the senate for Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad broke the news via his Twitter handle.

According to him, Senator Danjuma Goje met with President Buhari after the valedictory service of the 8th Assembly and he agreed to step down for Ahmed Lawan.

Confirming the story, he wrote:

After their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Sen. Danjuma Goje stepped down for Senator Ahmed Lawan, in race for the 9th Senate Presidency