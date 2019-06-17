Just In: INEC To Offer Automatic Employment To Corps Member That Participated In The Last General Election

by Valerie Oke

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to offer automatic employment to corp members that distinguish themselves during the conduct of the last general election.

According to the INEC Director General (DG) , Prof. Mahmmud Yakub, who made this known during the European Union for Democracy Nigeria Donation to Youth Corps Members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Abuja today, June 16th, he said review has begun to look into the conduct of the corps members during the last general poll.

More details soon…
