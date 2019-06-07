JUST IN: NBC Shuts Down DAAR Communications AIT and Ray Power

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has suspended Daar Communication PLC, operator of African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power radio station.

The Director-General of NBC, Dr Modibbo Kawu said the decision was taken for the persistent violating of the 2004 broadcasting Code, following persistent warning to the company. The DC added that the decision is not political partisanship but a violation of the broadcasting code of the country despite the persistent warning.

The chairman of DAAR Communications Chief Raymond Dokpesi has said he would have a press conference to address the issue on Thursday, June 6., High Chief Dokpesi alleges that the reason the NBC suspended the company is because of his affiliation with the people democratic party (PDP)