Just In: New world population data reveals that males outnumber females in Nigeria

The United Nations Population Division has said that the population of the world has hit a whopping 7.7 billion

The World Population Prospect released on Monday by the UN revealed that the medium-variant projection indicates that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100.

It also noted that in Nigeria, the male population outnumber the female ones, and in the world as a whole, negating the popular belief that women outnumber men in the West African country.

“The world’s population is projected to grow from 7.7 billion in 2019 to 8.5 billion in 2030 (10% increase), and further to 9.7 billion in 2050 (26%) and to 10.9 billion in 2100 (42%). The population of sub-Saharan Africa is projected to double by 2050 (99%),” the report read in part

“Other regions will see varying rates of increase between 2019 and 2050: Oceania excluding Australia/New Zealand (56%), Northern Africa and Western Asia (46%), Australia/New Zealand (28%), Central and Southern Asia (25%), Latin America and the Caribbean (18%), Eastern and South-Eastern Asia (3%), and Europe and Northern America (2%)”.

