Just In: Neymar Jnr. Agrees 5-Year Deal With Barcelona

Reports in Spain have claimed that Paris Saint Germaine forward, Neymar Jnr, has agreed to a 5-year deal with Spanish Champions, Barcelona.

According to reports, he is expected to take a pay cut from his massive 400 000 pounds at PSG. The Brazilian left Barcelona only two seasons ago in a World record deal and his heading back to the Camp Nou after just two seasons.

The mazy attacker has been tipped as the heir apparent to 5-times Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi, legacy at the Spanish club. The deal is expected to become formal and made public in the next coming hours.