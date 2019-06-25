Just In: Neymar Jnr. Agrees 5-Year Deal With Barcelona

by Valerie Oke

Reports in Spain have claimed that Paris Saint Germaine forward, Neymar Jnr, has agreed to a 5-year deal with Spanish Champions, Barcelona.

According to reports, he is expected to take a pay cut from his massive 400 000 pounds at PSG. The Brazilian left Barcelona only two seasons ago in a World record deal and his heading back to the Camp Nou after just two seasons.

The mazy attacker has been tipped as the heir apparent to 5-times Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi, legacy at the Spanish club. The deal is expected to become formal and made public in the next coming hours.
Tags from the story
barcelona, Neymar, PSG

