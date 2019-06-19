Just In: Oshiomhole attacked by thugs in Benin

by Verity

Some thugs were said to have allegedly attacked Mr. Seidu Oshiomhole, the younger brother of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, in Benin.

According to NAN, the thugs reportedly attacked the former Edo state governor’s brother on Tuesday alongside 14 other lawmakers-elect, who were reportedly holding a meeting at an undisclosed location.

The reports claimed also that the meeting followed the Monday midnight inauguration of nine members of the new parliament and the election of Frank Okiye as speaker.

On Monday night, nine out of the 24-man Assembly met to elect a speaker which was borne out of the ongoing crisis in the state assembly — Resulting from the tension between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.
