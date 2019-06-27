Just In: Police begin screening of shortlisted applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre

The Nigeria police force has announced the screening of successfully shortlisted applicants for recruitment into constable cadre of the force.

This information was made known by Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media on Thursday.

He said: The screening of shortlisted applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force will hold from Monday, July 1st to July 28th, 2019 in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, the Police Service Commission says.