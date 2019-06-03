Just In: Presidency debunks claims, Buhari has approved the establishment of State, Local Government Police

by Valerie Oke

Just In: Presidency debunks claims Buhari has approved the establishment of State, Local Government Police
Contrary to reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of State, Local Government Police, the Presidency has issued a statement debunking the claim.

According to the presidency, Buhari only requested that the report be studied and white paper produced within three months.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement on Monday said, “President Muhammadu Buhari Monday received a report on the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

” The President requested that the report be studied and a white paper produced within three months.

“President Buhari’s specific directive is that a three-man panel be set up to produce the white paper.

” The report of the white paper committee will form the basis of the decisions of the government on the many recommendations, including the setting up of state and local government police made by the Ojukwu panel.

“Until a white paper is produced, it will be premature and pre-emptive to suggest that the recommendations contained in the report have been approved by the President in part or whole.”
