Just In; Saraki Donates Severance Package To Victims Of Insurgency

Immediate past Senate President, Olubukola Saraki, has shared that he would be donating his severance package to some victims of Boko Haram attack and donate some percentage from the package to a trust fund for the children of late senators.

Saraki made this known via a statement he released through his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, yesterday, 9th June.

According to the statement, the said fund is said to be divided into four categories with a note on how to disburse to appropriate beneficiaries.

The said fund is said to be worth around 7.5million naira.

Saraki lost his re-election bid after losing the last election and as such would not be returning to the Senate.