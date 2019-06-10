Just In; Saraki Donates Severance Package To Victims Of Insurgency

by Valerie Oke

Saraki Donates Severance Package To Victims Of Insurgency

Immediate past Senate President, Olubukola Saraki, has shared that he would be donating his severance package to some victims of Boko Haram attack and donate some percentage from the package to a trust fund for the children of late senators.

Saraki made this known via a statement he released through his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, yesterday, 9th June.

According to the statement, the said fund is said to be divided into four categories with a note on how to disburse to appropriate beneficiaries.

The said fund is said to be worth around 7.5million naira.

Saraki lost his re-election bid after losing the last election and as such would not be returning to the Senate.

 

 

 

 
Tags from the story
boko haram, leah, saraki, SHARIBU

You may also like

Governorship Polls: APC Panicking Because Agbaje Will Win In Lagos – Fani-Kayode

Senate Adjourns Plenary Tuesday To Honour Late ‘Political Giant’, Chukwumerije

Obasanjo Plotting To Impose Interim Govt on Nigeria – Presidency

75,000 Nigerians Could Starve To Death, UNICEF Warns

Delta Airline to pay passengers $10,000

Super Eagles stars meet President Buhari in Turkey (PHOTOS)

RERUN: INEC Announces Date For Adamawa Election

#2019Election: INEC withholds certificate of return for APC in Zamfara

‘He Did It For Pure Love And He Would See Purest Love In Return’ – Presidency

Jonathan Places Ministers, Public Officers Under Watch Over Lavish Lifestyles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *