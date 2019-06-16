Just In: Super Eagles Defeated By Senegal

by Valerie Oke

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were defeated by a lone goal during their final warm-up match before they kickstart 2019 Total African Cup of Nations.

Everton striker, Idrissa Gueye, poached the only goal of the match just before the halftime break.

It was largely a one-sided affair with the Senegalese national team bossing the lion share of the possession.

The unfavorable result now implies that the Nigerian national team is yet to find the back of the net after two consecutive games following their disappointing goalless draw with Zimbabwe last week.

They would now set their sight on their AFCON first match which comes up against Burundi on June 22nd.
