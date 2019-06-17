Just In: Super Falcons Beaten After A Controversial Penalty Kick

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are facing elimination from the ongoing World cup tournament after going down to a lone goal to host nation, France, during their last group stage match.

With The Nigerian team needing just a draw from the contest to secure passage to the next round of the competition, they defended in their numbers and held their own until a controversial penalty kick was awarded to the host nation.

There was however more drama when the penalty kick was initially thrown away by France and the referee pointed for a replay of the kick before going on to brandish a yellow card to the Super Falcons goalkeeper for leaving his line before the ball was kicked.