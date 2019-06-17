Just In: Super Falcons Beaten After A Controversial Penalty Kick

by Eyitemi

Just In: Super Falcons Beaten After A Controversial Penalty Kick

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are facing elimination from the ongoing World cup tournament after going down to a lone goal to host nation, France, during their last group stage match.

With The Nigerian team needing just a draw from the contest to secure passage to the next round of the competition, they defended in their numbers and held their own until a controversial penalty kick was awarded to the host nation.

There was however more drama when the penalty kick was initially thrown away by France and the referee pointed for a replay of the kick before going on to brandish a yellow card to the Super Falcons goalkeeper for leaving his line before the ball was kicked.
Tags from the story
france, Super Falcons

You may also like

Nigerians Laud Ex-president Jonathan Over Message To Athletes in Rio

7 Ways Nigerians Will Stay Healthy This Period of Heat

7 Things We Bet You Didn’t Know About Air Freshners

Nigerian Lady Breaks Down in Tears Because of Buhari [Watch Video]

No Hard Feelings Over CAF Elections Defeat – Maigari

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram insurgents

CHAN Eagles To Get Cash Rewards From President Jonathan

Nigerian mum who left disturbing note on IG asking followers to take care of her triplets finally speaks

FIFA deliver verdict on ban of Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *