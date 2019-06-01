Just In: US visa applicants must submit social media handles to stand a chance

The United States of America has made it clear that visa applicants to the country must submit their social media handles to stand a chance.

The applicants, according to the United States State Department, must also submit five years’ worth of email addresses and phone numbers.

This was to ensure that American citizens were safe, the BBC reports.

National security is our top priority when adjudicating visa applications, and every prospective traveler and immigrant to the United States undergoes extensive security screening,” the department said.

“We are constantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes to protect U.S. citizens while supporting legitimate travel to the United States.”

More details to come…