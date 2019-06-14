Just like Benue Jamb snake, Gorilla accused of swallowing N6.8 million in Kano Zoo

A finance officer has accused a gorilla of swallowing the N6.8 million in the Kano Zoological Gardens, BBC Pidgin reports.

The finance officer in the zoo said the gorilla “sneaked into their office” took the whooping sum away before going on to swallow it.

The “funny” incident was said to have happened during the Sallah celebrations, and Umar Kobo, the managing director of the zoo, confirms that the money is missing and that investigations are being carried out to get to the root of the matter.

“The issue is under investigations for now and I don’t want to say anything on the matter, many journalists have come to meet me but I don’t want to talk anything. What I can confirm is that money is missing,” he told the BBC Pidgin.

Also Abdullahi Haruna, police spokesman in Kano, was quoted to have confirmed that 10 persons, including those on duty when the money went missing, have been arrested.

“Yes, it is true that money from five days of Sallah festivities is missing from the Kano zoo,” BBC Pidgin quoted him as saying.

“As at now, we have arrested 10 members of staff of the zoo including the security man and those working in the finance unit., he added.

It will also be recalled that in 2018, Philomina Chieshe, a sales clerk in the office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Benue state, had also accused a snake of swallowing N36m, realised from the sale of scratch cards.