Kanayo O. Kanayo Graduates From UNIABUJA With A Degree In Law

Popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has graduated from University of Abuja, UNIABUJA with a degree in Law.

The actor decided to go back to the university after establishing himself as veteran in the movie industry.

Kanayo O. Kanayo who couldn’t hold back his excitement as he graduated from UNIABUJA with a degree in Law, took to Instagram to share a post from his convocation ceremony.

He caption the post:

Happening Now. My convocation at the University of Abuja. LLB Bagged. Congratulations to my Coursemate @cutie__patooti, Elizabeth Ayua, 1st First Class in Law, Faculty of Law, University of Abuja. Ya kpotuba