Kano state Anti-corruption agency withdraws invitation to the wife of Emir Sanusi

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission on Thursday withdrew its invitation earlier sent to the wife of Muhaammadu Sanusi, Emir of Kano.

The invitation was also sent to the two wives of late Ado Bayero, the former emir of Kano.

The withdrawal was contained in a letter signed by Salisu Tahir, director of public complaints and mediation of the commission, dates June 20th, 2019.

According to the anti-graft agency, more than 30 people benefitted from the N3.4 billion which was said to have been misappropriated under Emir Sanusi’s watch of Sanusi.

However, in an interview with NAN, Muhuyi Magaji, chairman of the commission, said the commission had to withdraw the invitation after it found out that the name of the wife of the emir was on the list of those invited for investigation.

“More than 30 people have been penciled down for invitation because we have information that whenever we requested for information or document they used to deny us and they engage in producing same apparently in anticipation of a court case,” he said.

“Therefore, we decided to invite those necessary based on the available facts at hand. The recent issue is for a medical trip overseas and we decided to invite the beneficiaries because even the accountant was not allowed to come to us. So we don’t have anybody to ask.

“The issue of the emir’s wife and any other person, apart from the district heads, we don’t know them. It didn’t even come over any one of us that the emir’s wife will be among those to benefit from medical assistance. ”