Kano state gives Emir Sanusi 48hrs to respond to corruption allegations

by Valerie Oke

The Kano State government has asked the Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II to “give satisfactory explanations” regarding the allegations of financial misappropriation made against the Emirate Council by the state’s anti-graft agency.

The Emir was given 48hrs by the state government to respond to the allegations against him.

This was made known by the secretary to the state government Usman Alhaji, in a query issued on behalf of the government.

The query started that Sanusi’s answer to the query will allow the government to “take an appropriate decision”.

This comes after the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission had recommended the suspension of Sanusi over misappropriation of N3.4 billion —  A crime that was allegedly committed between 2014 and 2017.

 
