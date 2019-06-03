‘Keep Using My Name To Open Account’ – Shan George Slams Ned Nwoko And Son

Nollywood actress, Shan George, has reacted to claim by Ned Nwoko’s son, Emzy, that she asked for the lawmaker’s number.

The actress poked controversy in the nose when she lambasted the lawmaker over his marriage to teenage Nollywood star, Regina Daniels.

This pushed Emzy Ned Nwoko to call out the actress, describing her as a hypocrite because she also wants to enjoy like Regina Daniels.

Reacting to this, Shan George described the claim as a lie. She wrote:

ANOTHER ONE! Liars From the pit of Hell with no fear of God Everywhere. Keep using my name to create more social media accounts for ur Rubbish everywhere, sending urselves Dm or making shitty comments claiming it’s me. I’m glad that those who know me know me. I’ve said my mind (my opinion) and moved on. Hug transformer! agents of Satan