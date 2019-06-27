Kidnappings and herdsmen menace won’t go away until southwest leaders stop being “cabal yes men’ – Fayose

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that the Southwest region currently being bedeviled by “kidnappings and herdsmen menace” will not go away until leaders in the region stop seeing themselves as “Cabal Yes Men”.

The former governor of he had warned it this doom many years ago, and now the region and its people seemed conquered by the menace.

Fayose in a tweet on Wednesday said that unless the leaders of the Southwest arise above been seen as “Cabal Yes Men”, at the expense of their own people, they will continue to be defenseless and conquered.

I warned against kidnappings and herdsmen menace now bedeviling the S/West and Nigeria long ago, he said.

He said further that, “We have now become conquered people and we will remain defenseless except our leaders and Governors desist from wanting to be seen as “Cabal Yes Men” at the expense of the well-being of the people. ”