Kidnappings and herdsmen menace won’t go away until southwest leaders stop being “cabal yes men’ – Fayose

by Valerie Oke

Southwest will continie to be conquered and defenseless to herdsmen menace except the leaders rise up

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that the Southwest region currently being bedeviled by “kidnappings and herdsmen menace” will not go away until leaders in the region stop seeing themselves as “Cabal Yes Men”.

The former governor of he had warned it this doom many years ago, and now the region and its people seemed conquered by the menace.

Fayose in a tweet on Wednesday said that unless the leaders of the Southwest arise above been seen as “Cabal Yes Men”, at the expense of their own people, they will continue to be defenseless and conquered.

I warned against kidnappings and herdsmen menace now bedeviling the S/West and Nigeria long ago, he said.

He said further that, “We have now become conquered people and we will remain defenseless except our leaders and Governors desist from wanting to be seen as “Cabal Yes Men” at the expense of the well-being of the people. ”

Tags from the story
Fayose, herdsmen, kidnappings, Southwest

You may also like

Buhari Wants To Kill PDP – Uche Secondus

Going? Nasarawa Assembly Asks Chief Judge To Set Up Panel On Al-Makura

Aregbesola will set up panel to probe the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke

Latest Update: Alizee’s husband to undergo DNA screening

See What PDP Has To Say About Buhari’s ’10 Day’ UK Trip

Nigerians react, as Femi Otedola accepts offer to be PDP Lagos governorship candidate

Nigerians prostrate to welcome Dele Momodu in Liberia

President Buhari pictured with his beautiful family

President Buhari Pictured with his beautiful family [Photos]

US Navy crew gets grounded for drawing penis in the sky

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *