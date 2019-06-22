Killer of man who was murdered upon return to Nigeria from Malaysia identified as his blood brother

by Temitope Alabi

Killer of man who was murdered upon return to Nigeria from Malaysia identified as his blood brother

News surfaced a few days ago that a Malaysian-based Nigerian man was murdered upon coming back to his home country, after spending 9 years in Malaysia.

A new development has surfaced in the case as the deceased’s friend, Emeka Augustine, claims the deceased, Arthur Eze was reportedly killed by his brother, Collins out of envy.

Sharing a photo of the alleged killer, Emeka Augustine wrote:

Finally the killer have been revealed. What a world we are living in. Onyedikachi Alhaji Uchendu why, why and why did you kill my man Arthur Eze Richie, your own blood brother just because of envy.

If a woman wasn’t there to see you through a tinted glass of the house, you would have been among the mourners now.

Where were you when he was sleeping outside in Malaysia? You were the one that built his house for him, he patronized you and didn’t give the job to outsider, he was expecting a thank you from you for giving you the job and you killed him out of envy because he now have a house, Are you a demon? Why can’t you squander his money and forget building the house if you really have envy in your heart? Ariwa Na igbo reporting.

Killer of man who was murdered upon return to Nigeria from Malaysia identified as his blood brother
Tags from the story
Malaysia, murder

You may also like

Jonathan slashes 2012 budget by N101 billion

Jonathan slashes 2012 budget by N101 billion

FG Delegation Visits Chibok, Assures Of Buhari’s Commitment To Rescue Abducted Schoolgirls

Most Lagos Drivers are either Sick or Drive under the Influence of Drugs – Government

Policemen Kill 2 Fulani Youths In Adamawa

Killer DPO In 2012 Subsidy Protest Granted Bail

Igbo Youths Blast Buhari For Biu’s Reinstatement

IGP Mohammed Abubakar Remarries Months After Wife’s Demise

Workers To Continue Strike As Osun Promises To Pay One Out Of 7 Months’ Salary Owed

K-Solo vs. Wife: Have some compassion – Toni Payne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *