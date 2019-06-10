Kim Kardashian West Shares New Photo Of Her Son, Psalm

Reality TV star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian West has released the second photo of her new born child, Psalm giving her fans and followers a clearer view of how he looks.

The mom of four welcomed Psalm via a surrogate with her musician husband, Kanye West on the 9th of May, 2019 by 7:02 PM at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Truth be told, the little one looks so much like his sister, Chicago. An elated Kim revealed his name a week after he arrived in an Instagram post.

Now, she has shared a second photo of her son captioning it;

“Psalm Ye”

See photo below: