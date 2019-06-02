‘Kiss My White A*s’ – Gifty Slams People Attacking Her Over Nude Picture

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Gifty Powers has slammed people attacking for release a nude picture of herself on a boat.

Informationng reported yesterday that the reality show star stirred controversy on social media when she released a nude picture of herself.

Also Read: Gifty Powers Shares New Nude Photo

This pictured caused a lot of backlash for the star and in responding to the criticisms, she fired back.

Gifty pointed out that she is not only a Nigerian but also a British citizen and she does not live her life to please anyone but herself.

She further expressed that she has her personal tradition which is to do whatever she wants.

Read her post below:

Gifty
Tags from the story
Gifty

You may also like

White Man Thrills Ooni Ogunwusi’s Entourage

Toyin Lawani Super-Thin Waist — Three Weeks Post-Baby Photo

SEE The Beautiful Gift MBGN Queen Anna Ebiere Got For Valentine (PHOTO)

Beautiful Family Photos of The Destiny Kids, All Grown Ups

FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE Millionaire ODDS FOR TODAY; AUGUST 21st

Only 30% of students will gain admission this year -NUC

Davido Responds To Reactions Over His New Sony Music Deal

Ex-Miss Nigeria, Enemaya Lawani, shares new photos as she turns a year older today

Cost of registering business in Nigeria is now cheap – CAC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *