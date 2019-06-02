‘Kiss My White A*s’ – Gifty Slams People Attacking Her Over Nude Picture

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Gifty Powers has slammed people attacking for release a nude picture of herself on a boat.

Informationng reported yesterday that the reality show star stirred controversy on social media when she released a nude picture of herself.

This pictured caused a lot of backlash for the star and in responding to the criticisms, she fired back.

Gifty pointed out that she is not only a Nigerian but also a British citizen and she does not live her life to please anyone but herself.

She further expressed that she has her personal tradition which is to do whatever she wants.

Read her post below: