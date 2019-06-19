Kogi 2019: Dino Melaye releases campaign poster

by Verity

Kogi 2019: Dino Melaye releases campaign poster

Senator Dino Melaye on Wednesday released his campaign poster as he gets set to run for the governorship position in Kogi state.

The senator who had won his reelection bid in March 2019, to continue to represent his constituency, Kogi West senatorial district, stunned the political scene when he declared his intention to run for the November 2019 election in the state.

Melaye, who will run on the platform of the People Democratic Party(PDP) will go up against a confident incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress(APC) — Who has made it clear that his victory at the polls will be a landslide one.
Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Governorship Election, kogi, melaye

You may also like

Nigeria needs a leader like Obasanjo – Former APC national Chairman, Oyegun

Check out the realistic male sex dolls they just released

1000 Men Of God To Cleanse Government House For Fayose

Just Like GEJ, Gambia’s President Jammeh ‘concede defeat’ to Opposition

Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 18

Hushpuppi Comes For Ladies Who Are Not Same Way They Look On Instagram

Is Buhari About To Cause A Major Upset? Update On Official Election Results Released By INEC

Cyril Oshiomole’s Campaign Poster Floods Edo As He Eyes Etsako Reps Seat

Windstorm kills four, injures 20 in C’River

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *