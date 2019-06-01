Korede Bello is a scam, just the way APC packaged Buhari for us – Nigerians React To Singer’s verse on new song

Following the release of a new music video titled All is in order by Mavin group which features Korede Bello, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians while reacting have fired heavy shots at the singer.

Reactions:

Korede Bello is a scam, just the way APC packaged Buhari, made us believe that he is our savior same way Don jazzy packaged him, dude has no talent, reality has set in, we can’t find his voice again, ALL IS “NOT” IN ORDER abeg. Like Buhari, this is his second term. — Uhunamure Osazee (@iamtheosazee) May 31, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This one that Korede Bello is trending, is like God has finally won in his music career 🤓 pic.twitter.com/PRQDaGFhYi — Daddy Long Legs👽 (@himmahjesusjnr) May 31, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Korede Bello steadily unblowing. — Dero (@Rotimi_legend) May 31, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js