“Kumuyi has spat on the blood and pissed on the graves of every single Christian martyr” – Fani Kayode on “Don’t attack Buhari”

Renowned cleric and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi has come under severe criticisms after he urged his members not to attack the president and other leaders in the country.

The cleric had on Sunday during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, in Lagos said that real Christians must refrain from attacking President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Don’t attack the president of the country whether in words or in the newspapers or through the internet.

“Honour kings; don’t disrespect or dishonour the governors. Don’t disrespect leaders of the community and leaders in the church.

“If we are to honour the governors in the states, how much more the pastors, ” Mr. Kumuyi said.

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode is one of those who have found fault in the cleric’s admonition.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, the former minister said Kumuyi has by his words “Kumuyi has spat on the blood and pissed on the graves of every single Christian martyr” who have died because they opposed tyranny and injustice.

Fani-Kayode said: By his shameful words and his bogus and misleading counsel Kumuyi has spat on the blood and pissed on the graves of every single Christian martyr that ever sacrificed their lives for the faith by opposing tyranny, injustice, and evil.