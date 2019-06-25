Kwara State High Court sentence ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ boy to 35 years in prison

A Yahoo boy Temitope Charles, has been sentenced to 35 years in prions by a Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on Tuesday. He was sentenced without an option of fine.

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar. the Presiding Judge, while delivering Judgement, pronounced the convict guilty and sentenced him to seven years in prison on each of the five-count charges. He directed that the sentence should run concurrently.

A.B Bakare, the Defence Counsel, had earlier urged the judge to temper justice with mercy, on grounds that his client was a first time offender.

Sesan Ola, the Prosecuting Counsel, however, opposed the request and asked the court to sentence the convict according to the provisions of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act.

Charles was arraigned by the EFCC on a five-count charge bordering on internet fraud, in March.

The convict was allegedly caught with some documents which indicated that he was planning on defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.