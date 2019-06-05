Lady Alledgely Attacked By Husband Over His Sidechic’s Birthday Shoutout

News making rounds online claims that a lady was severely beaten by her husband because she interrogated him concerning a birthday shoutout made to him by his Sidechic on Instagram.

This was revealed by an IG user who shared the story online with the caption;

“Domestic Violence is Evil. Her husband battered her on his birthday just bcos she confronted her husband why his side chick used the caption “Happy Birthday my Husband “? Accoriding to her, the husband even beat her young sister and her little daughter when they came to rescue her. Evil husband. Say no to domestic violence. “

See post below:

Meanwhile watch this short clip on domestic violence starring Dorcas Shola Fapson and Mawuli Gavir titled “I got Flowers” below;