Lady calls out Mavin’s artist, D’Prince, Krizblac and Rema’s Manager For Leaving Her Friends Stranded In An Hotel

by Amaka

An Abuja based lady, who goes by the name Samantha Vee on Instagram, has taken to the social media platform to call out Mavin artist, D’Prince, celebrity barber, Krizblac and Rema’s Manager for leaving her friends stranded in a hotel.

Although she claims they are not prostitutes, she explained that she was invited by Krizblac to hang out with D’Prince, Rema and the entire crew in Abuja. She went along with two of her friends and they ended up spending the night with them in their hotel rooms.

However, they failed to pay her friends for their services when they were leaving in the morning.

See full story below;
