by Temitope Alabi

Las Vegas accuser drops rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has had the rape lawsuit filed against him in the United States quietly dropped by the accuser.

Bloomberg, reports that a notice of voluntary dismissal was reportedly filed in May, however, the major reasons for it are uncertain as at the time of filing. There was no information to state if a settlement was reached with the Portuguese superstar regarding the rape case.

Recall back in 2018,  Kathryn Mayorga, accused the Juventus player of attacking her in the penthouse of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 when she was 25. She also revealed that she was paid $375,000 in hush money.

Mayorga also claimed she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement by Ronaldo’s lawyers at the time.

Ronaldo, however, went on to deny the allegations on social media saying everything that happened between the two was consensual.

In October, Ronaldo said: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me.
“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.

“Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

“My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”

With the voluntary dismissal filed by Mayorga’s lawyers, the case is now effectively closed.
