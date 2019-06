Peter Okoye who is popularly known as ”Mr P” shared on his page today the screenshot of a troll who is always insulting him on his Instagram page but sliding into his direct message to beg him for help.

However, celebrities such as Laura Ikeji, Mercy Aigbe, and co who reacted via the comment section have cautioned the singer for making the revelation.

What he posted below:

View this post on Instagram Let me just leave this here! 🚶🏾‍♂️ #SocialMediaNeverForgets A post shared by Mr P (@peterpsquare) on Jun 26, 2019 at 1:27am PDT

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

What Laura Ikeji, Mercy Aigbe, and co said on the page: