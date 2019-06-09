Laura Ikeji reacts after US Visa denial

Businesswoman and sister to blogger Linda Ikeji, Laura Ikeji has taken to Twitter to react to countries denying Nigeria’s visa.
Laura recounted how a couple of her friends and herself made plans to travel to Las Vegas, US, for the Summer but many of them were denied Visas.
Read her tweets below;
My friends and I planned a Vegas trip this summer and most of them were denied visa, these re rich women with several legal businesses, people who have held US visas for morethan 10 years. Vegas trip cancelled cos I can’t go alone. Hopefully things will get better
We love America, we party in America, we do businesses in America, we buy goods from America, we have friends and family in America, but some of us re ok living in Naija. So before u deny a Nigerian an American visa, kindly do a longer background check cos we mean well.
Do a proper background check, see travel history, so instead of deciding to deny that person same day tell them to return in 2 weeks, enough time to check Acct statement, call the applicant for more info and do a proper background check.
Not all Nigerians want to live abroad, some of us re very ok here, so when U see us in your country, know that we re there to contribute to ur economy, we buy stuff, do businesses, see friends and get out. #respectthenigerianinurcountry