“Lawan Has Only Spoken Half-Truth” – Prof. Itse Sagay Says As He Shares How Much Senators Take Home Monthly

Professor Itse Sagay, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, has called on Senate President Ahmed Lawan to disclose both his salary and allowance contrary to the mention of his salary alone which he made public recently.

According to the Professor of Law who made this known while fielding questions from journalists, he said their take home is not less than N15m monthly.

His words:

“I respect and like him (Lawan), but what he has done is to give half-truth. He is telling us the actual salary without mentioning anything about the allowances.

“That is where the jumbo pay comes in when you talk of building, furniture, domestic this or that, 15 items and those items alone bring everything up to N13.5m a month. So, simply mentioning the base salary, which brings it to over N14m, is not sufficient.

“So, technically, he is right. That is their salary. But what is his income, take-home pay, at the end of the month? It is about N15m and we are not including many other things we need to talk about now.”