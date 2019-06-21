Lawan has sacrificed competence on the altar of halleluyah politics – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has taken a slight dig at the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, for reversing the appointment of Festus Adedayo.

Lawan had rescinded the appointment of  the newspaper columnist as his special adviser on media, following protests by some members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to them, Adedayo was a stauch critic of the president and some of his polivcies, therefore didn’t deserve the appointment.

However, in a statement by Imo Ugochinyere, CUPP spokesman, it said Lawan “sacrificed competence on the altar of halleluyah politics” by bowing to pressure.

“We note that immediately the appointment of this cerebral media practitioner was announced, Buhari government’s kitchen members, Buhari Presidency supporters, some social media warriors on the payroll of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Presidency went into overdrive and started mounting pressure, faulting the well-deserved appointment,” the statement read.

“Their grouse was that the celebrated columnist had many times penned pieces that were critical of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the head of the executive arm of government and so cannot be allowed to work with the head of the parliament.

“It is surprising, to say the least, that the head of another arm of government (Senate President Ahmad Lawan) succumbed to the pressure from Aso Rock and that of the paid social media warriors and quickly withdrew Dr. Adedayo’s nomination just for not being a stooge of the executive arm of government.

“Opposition political parties view this development as primitive, show of intolerance and sacrifice of competence on the altar of Halleluyah politics.

“Senator Lawan has, by this singular act, proved Nigerians right that the Senate under his leadership will be an annex of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive arm of government.”

