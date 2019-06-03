[Leaked Chats]: Ned Nwoko’s Alleged Son Claims Shan George Asked For His Dad’s Number

by Temitope Alabi

A few days ago, actress Shan George took to social media to slam Ned Nwoko, a 61-year-old billionaire who married young actress Regina Daniels for his decision.

However, one Emzy who claims to be the son of Ned has come out to slam Shan saying she asked for his dad’s number. Emzy also leaked some of their chats.

He wrote:

Wow it just came to my notice.. shan gorge called my dad a dirty and ugly disgusting man but she keep disturbing me for his phone number 😊
what a a life.. my dad don’t do old school 😉

Sorry to disrespect you ma but family first. 👨‍👩‍👦 i know so many nollywood actress who wish to be in regina’s position.. instagram save this one here before she unsends dem 😂

my dad is a soft guy that’s why they keep tripping for him..😘
he is bazed on soft.💯 emzy ned nwoko jnr.. swipe to see chats

See screenshots of their alleged chat

Leaked Chats: Ned Nwoko's alleged son claims Shan George asked for his dad's number Leaked Chats: Ned Nwoko's alleged son claims Shan George asked for his dad's number

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels, Shan George

You may also like

Monalisa Chinda Admits Break-up + Releases Press Statement

4 Things you probably didn’t know about BBNaija’s Rico Swavey

Checkout Adorable Photos From Uche Jombo’s Baby Dedication Ceremony

Have You Seen Fathia Balogun’s Sister’s N150,000 Birthday Dress And Shoes

New Music: Seyi Shay Feat. Flavour & DJ Consequence – Alele

This Is What Media Personality Stephanie Coker Has To Say About Rumours Of Husband’s Infidelity

Daddy Freeze Reacts To Video Of RCCG Pastor Saying Dangote Won’t Make Heaven

I will work on my six packs when i am done having kids – Ubi Franklin fuels rumour

“Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening” – Aig-imoukhuede Reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *