”Leave Your Pack Of Beer Or We Arrest You” – Man Narrates How SARS Wanted His Beer In Place Of His Arrest

by Eyitemi

"Keep your people updated about your movements. These SARS people are ARMED ROBBERS AND KIDNAPPERS" - Reekado Banks warn Nigerians''Leave Your Pack Of Beer Or We Arrest You'' - Man Narrates How SARS Wanted His Beer In Place Of His Arrest

A Tweeter user @ogbenioloyede has taken to the microblogging platform to share the amazing story of how he was accosted by SARS operatives who wanted to arrest him.

According to the user, he said after the law enforcer saw that there was nothing incriminating about him, he was asked to open the trunk of his car and they say a pack of Goldberg which they allegedly carried and told him to go or else they would arrest him in place.

His words:

SARS stopped me at Lagos Island today, they checked my ID card and find out I’m legit, so they asked me to open my car trunk, they saw a pack of Goldberg they carried it and ask me to go or else they’ll arrest me daylight robbery.

What he tweeted:

 
Tags from the story
Lagos Island, SARS

You may also like

Why Super Eagles cannot stop Messi — Taribo West

Comedienne, Oyinbo Princess splits from husband, Olumide Edun after six years

‘Why I’m not allowed to have a boyfriend’ – Miss Nigeria

Reasons why Tiwa Savage shunned Wizkid’s birthday

Nigerian Singer, Davido donates $5000 to Rwandan Music Students

40 year old Nigerian lady reportedly poisons herself over pressure to get married

See Photo Of 14Yrs Old Boy Who Allegedly Laid Two Eggs Like A Chicken In Front Of Doctors

Morbidly obese woman weighs 319kg, blames parents for ‘spoiling’ her

Moyo Lawal flashes panties in new photo, dares fans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *