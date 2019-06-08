‘Let Them Talk About Me’ – Regina Daniels

Teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has urged her ardent fans to allow people talk about as she is a person of importance.

The teenage actress, who has been embroiled in social media drama since her marriage to former lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, disclosed this in a new post.

Her marriage to the 59-year old former lawmaker has generated a lot of negative reaction for the actress.

Responding to critics, Regina Daniels following the lyrics of popular Nigerian artist, 2baba’s song, she said if nobody talks about then she is nobody, showing signs that she is enjoying the attention.

See her post below: