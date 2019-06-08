‘Let Them Talk About Me’ – Regina Daniels

by Olayemi Oladotun

Teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has urged her ardent fans to allow people talk about as she is a person of importance.

The teenage actress, who has been embroiled in social media drama since her marriage to former lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, disclosed this in a new post.

Her marriage to the 59-year old former lawmaker has generated a lot of negative reaction for the actress.

Also Read: ‘Don’t Underestimate My Silence’ – Actress, Dakore Akande Warns

Responding to critics, Regina Daniels following the lyrics of popular Nigerian artist, 2baba’s song, she said if nobody talks about then she is nobody, showing signs that she is enjoying the attention.

See her post below:

Regina Daniels

Tags from the story
2BABA, ned nwoko, Regina Daniels

You may also like

“Politicians are behind the killings in Plateau state, I have evidence” – House of Reps member, Ahmed Maje says (video)

Ghanaian University To Remove Gandhi Statue Over Allegations Of Racism

“She’s the blood that flows through my veins” – Mercy Johnson’s Husband Gushes Over Her Beauty

You Won’t Recognize These Nigerian Celebrities When You See These Throwback Photos

Nigerian man marries his Pretty bride in London, Oba Of Lagos Attends (Photos)

Tiwa Savage Hits The Studio With Rihanna’s Producer Stargate

How Wizkid’s Homecoming Concert Will Benefit Nigerians (See Details)

Nigeria’s Miss Tourism 2014 Releases Christmas Photos

Bank allegedly issues fake foreign currency to medical doctor. Read full story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *