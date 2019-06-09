Let those who get mad when you spend your own money, go make theirs – Stella Damasus

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus on Sunday has urged people who come from a wealthy home or have made money for themselves to enjoy their money, no matter what other people think.

The actress who relocated to the United States some years ago said this in a tweet on Sunday evening.

According to her, people should do what they feel is best for them, and not be deterred by those who get mad at them for being wealthy.

She tweeted: People hate you because you come from a wealthy home or you have made wealth. When you spend your own money they get mad. Please enjoy your money and your life. Do what you feel is best for you and yours. Let them go make theirs.